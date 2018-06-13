Hatters boss finally gets his man as Argyle defender signs

Luton boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to finally get his man with the arrival of Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley yesterday.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a three year deal with the club to strengthen a back-line which has lost both Scott Cuthbert and Johnny Mullins, after the pair were recently released.

He’s someone we have wanted to bring to Luton for a while. Nathan Jones

Jones admitted he had been chasing the former Crawley and Aldershot centre half for a considerable while, saying: “Sonny is a player that we like and we thought he would definitely improve our squad.

“He is naturally left-footed, a real good size, an excellent defender and he gets goals from set plays, so he’s someone we have wanted to bring to Luton for a while.

“We’ve lost two centre-halves who were big leaders for us, on and off the pitch, so we’ve added one to fill the void left by them.

“He’s one that knows the level, he’s been promoted from League Two and did very well last year with Plymouth.”

Bradley was part of a Plymouth side who recovered superbly from a terrible beginning to almost reach the play-offs last season, as Jones added: “Plymouth had a bad start because of a lot of circumstances, but they did very well last year and Sonny was a big part of that, he was a big player for them.

“Every window we improve our squad, we feel, and this is the second permanent signing as we’ve re-signed ones we already had here, and in terms of (Andrew) Shinnie, who’s now come full-time to us.

“Sonny is the second one to come full-time to us and we are delighted to have secured his services.”