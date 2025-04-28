Hatters boss glad Kaminski was able to 'feel the love' from the Luton fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town stopper starts in goal for Luton despite the loss of his father in midweek

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town boss Matt Bloomfield was happy that goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was able to ‘feel the love’ from the Luton fans after taking to the pitch just a few days after the death of his father Jacek in midweek.

The 32-year-old had flown back to Belgium to be with his family after hearing the sudden and tragic news, but soon made himself available to play against Coventry City on Saturday, with the contest a massive one in the club’s bid to stay up, Bloomfield himself heading to Brussels just to travel back with the shot-stopper, in what was a wonderful gesture by Luton’s manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having donned the gloves once more at Kenilworth Road, Kaminski was barely called upon during the match, Town securing all three points thanks to Shandon Baptiste’s 90th minute winner, as he took advantage of an error from visiting stopper Bradley Collins to find the net via a comical deflection from Sky Blues defender Luis Binks.

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski took his place between the posts on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Before, during and after the game, the Hatters fans were united in their support of the popular goalkeeper, who has now played 84 times since joining from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2023, constantly chanting his name, also giving him a standing ovation in the 65th minute, which the keeper himself applauded once it had died down.

Following the final whistle, Kaminski was warmly embraced by Bloomfield, Town’s coaching staff and his team-mates, as on the reception he received from the home crowd, the boss said: “It was lovely and I’m glad Thomas allowed us to speak publicly about it, because I wanted him to feel the love of the Luton Town supporters. I knew our supporters would get right behind him which was lovely to see.

"It’s obviously been an incredibly tough moment for him, but the way our fans reacted to him and supported the team all afternoon, the way the boys got around Thomas, the way that he showed incredible strength, to come and play a game when we needed him, off the back of the week he’s had, just shows incredible strength. I'm so incredibly proud of him and I know more so his dad would be so incredibly proud of him. To come out and perform the way he did, in such a tough moment, is incredible from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, forward Carlton Morris was full of pride in the way the Hatters’ team spirit shone through, admitting the whole week had left him feeling increasingly emotional for Town’s Belgian international, as he continued: “I just want to shout out Kaminski as well. It’s getting me a bit teary-eyed thinking about what’s happened to him midweek and to come back from Belgium and put on that display, it says a lot about what this club is about.”

Writing on Instagram after the game, Kaminski himself said: “An emotional day and a win I’ll never forget. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support during these difficult days. This one was for you, Papa. Forever with me. Next week, we need all of you again to reach our goal @lutontown.”

Meanwhile, paying their tributes to the goalkeeper on the Luton News’ Facebook page, Dirk Annemans said: “Thomas is a fantastic guy! He’s a friend of my son. We deeply share in his sorrow, as well as that of his brother, his mother, and the entire family. His father meant the world to him. What a loss. Please give Thomas plenty of support and friendship. He deserves it…"

Kieran Hards: “I lost my father unexpectedly in October. A Hatter for 60 years. He sat in the same seat for 39 seasons. Yesterday was the end of an era of him owning that seat and I had a tear at the end of the game. Football has a funny way of bringing out all the emotions. Thomas - if you're reading this, the whole club was very proud of you yesterday and we send our love to you and your family. And well done Mr Bloomfield. Loyalty cultivates loyalty. Top man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Boyss: “This man has pretty much saved us from being solid bottom throughout the season. Made vital saves. Some absolute banging saves. Lost his dad and comes back to play and gets a clean sheet in a almost dominated match.” Diana Hazlewood: “Thank you Thomas. A very special game and your Dad would have been so proud.”

Paul Smith: “The supporters are genuine and honest and love the club players and the football. Thomas was so brave playing yesterday despite his pain. A very brave young man. The supporters care and gave you a show of genuine love. Congratulations to everyone in the club. Grant Strong: ”A monumental show of strength and courage Thomas. You moved aside the hardest feelings and still put in a performance. Very well done. Massive thankyou. We're with you all the way.”