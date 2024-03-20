Hatters boss gutted that 'top class' Mpanzu was forced off in Reds draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu for what he felt was a ‘top class’ class performance after being recalled to the Town XI on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who is the only player to have come through with the Hatters from their time in the Conference, has been a regular in the match-day squad this term, not missing a single match, making 22 appearances, although 13 of them have been as a substitute. Starting eight games before Christmas, Mpanzu has had to wait patiently for his next opportunity, which came when replacing Daiki Hashioka in the side to face Nottingham Forest at the weekend, his first inclusion in the XI since the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal back on December 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager to make an impression, the hugely popular midfielder, who is now three games away from reaching 400 in a Luton shirt, got the crowd off their feet with an early block, which saw him walk away gingerly, something that was unfortunately going to become a theme for the former West Ham youngster on the afternoon. Giving a terrific display in the centre of midfield, Mpanzu was the stand-out performer for Luton, with a passing accuracy of just over 93 percent, the best for the hosts on the day.

He also managed two dribbles, one terrific lob over Murillo on the right led to Neco Williams turning his fierce cross inches over the bar, while defensively he was solid as well, with two tackles in total. Just as he was really starting to make his imprint on the game and the hour mark ticking round, Town trailing 1-0 by now, Mpanzu was then pushed into the advertising hoardings by Murillo as the pair jostled for possession.

Clearly in pain, the midfielder managed to carry on after receiving treatment, but then dropped to the floor again holding his ankle and was left thumping the turf in sheer frustration knowing his game was over. Taken off to a wonderful reception, Mpanzu would have been heartened to see another long-serving player in Luke Berry net a late leveller, as on his display, Edwards said: “I thought he was brilliant, I’m just really disappointed he had to go off.

"I couldn’t see it from over the other side, he got shoved into the boards and rolled his ankle at that moment, so really frustrated he had to go off, as he was top class. He wanted to carry on, but we should have made the change when we saw he was in a lot of pain. He’s a warrior for us as well, but it was clear then he couldn’t continue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalscorer Berry, who like Mpanzu, has been with the club since they were in League Two, added: “I’ve seen him, hopefully he’s okay. I heard it from the other side how he smashed into the billboard, but he’s made a of steel though, so he’ll be alright.” Writing on Twitter afterwards, Mpanzu himself said: “This club. Boys dug deep. Respect the point +1. We regroup and go again.”

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu receives treatment during Luton's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest - pic: Liam Smith

The midfielder had a terrific response from the Luton supporters too, as @FanHubHatter said: “You were outstanding today. Hope you're not badly injured.” @LTFCblockF: “You were unreal today! That kind of performance will get us through this. Top man.” @SSE_LTFC: “Hope you're alright Pelly, you were fantastic today.” @BrixtonHatter: “Superb performance Pelly, good work, hope you recover from your injury quickly.”

@Andy_Peacock: “Pelly you were a colossal on the pitch today. Love to see it. Hope you're OK.” @callumLtfc: "You was fantastic today mate rest up & we'll see you in 2 weeks x #COYH.” @Atexo02: “Did everything right today. Stepped in defensively at the right times, charged down a fantastic block, played the right passes. Hopefully you’re back strong soon.” @binderdraj: “You had a stormer Pels! Brilliant full-gusto performance. Can't wait for that first Premier goal. It'll raise the roof.”