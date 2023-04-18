Hatters boss hails a 'quality' performance from the recalled Woodrow during Millers victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt forward Cauley Woodrow showed his undoubted quality when getting a rare start against Rotherham United on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has had a tough season at Kenilworth Road after signing from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in the summer, making just three league starts ahead of the trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, with Elijah Adebayo out injured, Woodrow was called upon to partner Carlton Morris upfront, reuniting the pairing that had served the Tykes well during the duo’s time at Oakwell.

Cauley Woodrow scores the rebound after his penalty was saved at Rotherham on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

After a quiet start to the contest, Woodrow began to become an influence as Luton started to take control of proceedings, picking up some good positions to receive the ball, sending over a cross for Morris to head narrowly off target.

Once the Hatters led on the stroke of half time through Morris, Woodrow then had the chance to double the advantage moments into the second period after Cody Drameh’s cross was needlessly handed by home defender Wes Harding.

Millers keeper Josh Vickers guessed right to save the penalty, only for Town’s striker to react quickest and prod home his third of the season.

Although he was eventually forced off due to a slight knock with 20 minutes to go, speaking about Woodrow’s impact during the contest, Edwards said: “I was really pleased with his performance.

"He’s been chomping at the bit and desperate to start, but the form of the other two lads, it’s just been difficult for him.

"We always try to get him on the pitch and I thought he showed real, real quality.”

The penalty was only the second one on the league that Luton have had this term, with both now being saved, after Adebayo’s attempt against Cardiff City back in February was also repelled.

Town’s boss was relieved to see it hit the net at the second attempt to give Luton a two-goal cushion in South Yorkshire, continuing: “We don’t (get many penalties), I’m pleased the follow up went in!

“When you go a couple of goals ahead you can probably breathe a little bit easier.

"When they make some changes and start really putting it on us, we have to make sure defensively we’re sound and we were.

"Even then we remained a threat, we had some really dangerous moments, Luke Berry’s opportunity, a really good block from them.

"So it could have been more than the two at the end.”

Although Woodrow missed from the spot, skipper Sonny Bradley had wanted the ex-Hatters youngster to assume the responsibility, adding: “I’m delighted for Cauley.

"He’s one of those players who hasn’t played as much as he’d like this season, but he’s got Carlton and Eli competing for that same place and both of them have been on fire when they’ve been asked to pay.

"Every day in training, his attitude’s first class, he’s one of those players who all season has been ready.

"He trains hard, he’s come in today and has made a real impact and when we got that penalty, I think it was a stonewall penalty, there’s only one person I wanted to take that, when it comes to finishing and that was Cauely.

"He wasn’t really clinical, I think he’ll tell you that, but it just sat nicely for him.