Hatters boss hails Clark's transformation into an 'top Championship' central midfielder

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Town boss Nathan Jones believes Jordan Clark is proving himself to be a top central midfielder in the Championship.

The 28-year-old arrived from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2020 with the reputation of being a flying winger in the lower leagues.

However, since moving to Kenilworth Road he has played in a number of positions, including full back at one stage, but is now really starting to stage his claim for a place in the midfield, and becoming a genuine goal threat too, with two in his last three outings.

Clark produced another starring role during the 1-1 draw against leaders Fulham on Saturday, as Jones said: “He just amazed me every time in the training sessions, just got better every time, so we pulled him before the Watford game last year when we lost 1-0, early on, and we said ‘I think you’ll be a central midfield player.’

“He said, ‘no, I don’t like playing there, can’t play there,’ but he did play centre midfield a lot before and the kid’s a top Championship centre midfield player, and that’s unbelievable.

“When you look at their midfield, they’ve got Tom Cairney, who’s one of the best midfielders, Harry Wilson who’s an international and was at Liverpool, we got him free from Accrington.