Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones didn’t hold back on his praise for his side after a terrific 1-0 victory at former Premier League side Norwich City this evening.

Ex-Canaries forward Carlton Morris got the only goal just after the hour mark, with the hosts reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards, Kenny McLean dismissed for slapping Tom Lockyer in the face at a corner.

The result saw Town make it seven unbeaten in the Championship, with four wins, as they climbed up to fourth in the table and are now just three points off top spot, as Jones said: “This is the toughest place in the Championship to come with the great respect to everyone else.

“They’re fluent, they’ve got good players, good individuals, good structure, they can hurt you, but I thought we were excellent, defended the cage fantastically well, pressed at the right time, looked a threat on the counter and scored from a counter.

“I think we had a little bit more composure first half, we might have gone in, as we limited them to very very little, shots outside the box, couple of half chances and really, really delighted.

“You know you're going to have ride your luck if you come here, but I didn't think we did.

"I thought Tom Lockyer was outstanding as (Teemu) Pukki is as good as striker at Championship level as there ever been at Championship level.