Luton boss Rob Edwards once more paid tribute to the Hatters ‘unique’ set of supporters for the ovation they received after going down to a 5-1 defeat at Manchester City yesterday afternoon, revealing it filled him with even more belief that his side can stay in the Premier League against all the odds this season.

An already tough afternoon at the Etihad for the massively depleted visitors, who were without defensive lynchpin Teden Mengi, looked like it was going to be a chastening experience when Erling Haaland’s volley cannoned off the face of Japanese international Daiki Hashioka and cruelly flew into the net inside the opening 90 seconds. Although Pep Guardiola’s side then went on to dominate the rest of the first half, they were held at arm’s length, just, by a committed Town back-line that was made of up Reece Burke, Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma and Alfie Doughty, some desperate blocks keeping the hosts out.

The second period was a slightly different story, City finally getting a second with 64 on the clock through Mateo Kovacic’s fierce half volley from a corner, Haaland himself on target with a penalty when Onyedinma had fouled Jeremy Doku. The 3,000 travelling fans thought the moment to celebrate a goal of their own had gone when Cauley Woodrow hit the bar from Onyedinma’s cross, Doughty denied by the outstretched legs of Ederson.

However, they did have their moment with 81 gone, Ross Barkley taking advantage of a poor touch from Matheus Nunes, easily beating Ruben Dias and then coolly slotting into the bottom corner. Late goals from Doku and Josko Gvardiol saw City comfortably go back to the top of the Premier League, but while a number of home supporters may have missed the late double, stadium rapidly emptying in the closing stages, Town’s supporters stayed to salute their players, geeing them up for what is now a crucial run-in.

With five games to go and Luton just one point away from safety after fourth bottom Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Wolves yesterday, the Hatters start at home to Brentford next weekend as they also entertain Everton and Fulham, with trips to Wolves and West Ham as well. Town could get some of the absentees back to help them as well, with Mengi likely to be available, while Elijah Adebayo, Sambi Lokonga, Gabe Osho and Chiedozie Ogbene could all feature at some stage.

It led Edward to say: “Today wasn’t going to derail us whatever happened. I'm glad we're out of it, but the supporters have been incredible, all season long. Home and away, standing and behind the players and me and that is really special, I don’t think any club can say they’ve done that really home and away all season.

"I know it’s unique for us, it’s our first season in the Premier League and hopefully we can have more, but it gives me belief that they’re going ‘come on, we’re with you.’ That’s special, it really is and I think that makes us unique in the fight we're in at the moment. The players, the staff, they give me that belief as well. We know we’re capable in the next five games.