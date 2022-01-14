Hatters boss happy to draw giant-killers Cambridge in FA Cup as tie to be broadcast live on BBC Red Button

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones was happy to be paired against League One side Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round, with the tie selected for live broadcast on BBC Red Button.

The match at the Abbey Stadium will take place on Saturday, February, with the kick-off moved to 5.30pm.

Mark Bonner's side, sitting 17th in the third tier, reached this stage by pulling off the result of the previous round, beating Premier League Newcastle United 1-0 at St James' Park.

Luton themselves knocked out Harrogate Town 4-0 at Kenilworth Road on the Sunday, as giving his reaction to the contest, the Town chief said: "It's a good draw, we're very pleased with it, not because we feel it will be an easy draw but it means that we haven’t got another Championship side.

"I don’t know how financially beneficial it will be but it’s a club we have the utmost respect for.

"We’ve had a number of good battles and their manager is doing a wonderful job.

"I know the people behind the scenes there so it is a real good draw.

"It's a bit of romance, something different, just down the road and as happy as we can be with an away draw."

On paper the Hatters will be deemed favourites to progress, but Jones knows that the hosts will also fancy their chances, given their previous round heroics.

When asked if it was a good opportunity to go through, the Luton boss added: "I’m sure Cambridge are thinking exactly the same.

"They beat Newcastle away which shows they are in a real good place.

"They got promoted last year, have done really well at the level, a real stable club with good people.

"It’s an opportunity because people will look at Championship against a League One side but this is the beauty of the cup, and all we have to do is make sure we’re not complacent.