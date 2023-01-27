Hatters boss happy to welcome 'rare' talent Onyedinma back into the Luton squad

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma is fit again

Luton boss Rob Edwards was pleased to finally be able to welcome back the ‘rare’ talent that is attacker Fred Onyedinma to Town’s match-day squad at the weekend.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries ever since joining the Hatters for an undisclosed fee from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2021.

Exploding on to the scene with two assists and a goal on his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough, Onyedinma made 29 league appearances in total last term, but just 14 from the first whistle, with a best of only four games in a row on one occasion, blighted by hamstring and groin issues.

He still managed to bag three goals, while this term, he missed the start of the campaign, before returning to set up Luke Freeman to score with one of his first touches when coming on at Cardiff.

Following three starts and eight run-outs in total, Onyedinma broke down once more following the 1-0 win at Norwich on October 18 and hasn’t played since, due to another groin concern.

However, he was finally named on the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic, as on his return, boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s pleasing, he gives us another dynamic, something different.

"That pure pace that he’s got, the trickery and the ability to beat a player and take a couple of players out of the game on their own, it’s quite rare in football.

"To have someone who can do that, or another one that can do that for us, is really good.

"We’re keen to try and get him involved and on the pitch but it’s got to be right to do so.

"It’s brilliant to have him back training with the players, he looks really comfortable and looks a lot more happy with his body.

"He was trying when we first came in the building but he wasn’t quite right and he was holding back.

"That’s not the case now.”

Managing Onyedinma going forward will be crucial to the impact that he can have during the second half of the season though, as Edwards continued: “In football now, no-one likes re-injuries or having setbacks and we want to try to manage that.

"We’ve got a brilliant team, the physios and sports science guys are excellent and helping us coaches.

"We have to work together as one team to try to get return to play right, manage his load and make sure he’s strong and resilient and can train every day and be ready to play as well.

“It’s a big team effort and he’s worked very hard to get himself back into the squad and the staff have done the same as well. They’ve been great.”

Since arriving in Bedfordshire, the former Millwall youngster has played in a variety of roles on both flanks, from wingback to a wider role and also upfront.

Asked where he sees him featuring during his reign, Edwards added: “I think he can be effective on the inside and the outside as well.

"His attributes, that pace, that power, the skills he’s got and dribbling ability, he could be used at the top end of the pitch, either up front or as a wing-back.

"If we wanted to tweak the shape slightly and play 3-4-3, he could play as a wide forward as well.

“He does give us a few options, because of his versatility that’s why he’s played in a few different positions previously.

“I like players that are versatile and you can play in a couple of different positions.

"I think it’s a real strength for a modern day footballer and he definitely gives us that, Fred.

“He’s got a lot of technique and he’s a really technical player as well, but that pace is something that not many people have got, especially in the Championship.