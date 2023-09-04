Hatters boss happy with Town's transfer window after making 12 new signings

Town boss Rob Edwards has declared himself more than satisfied after concluding the summer transfer window by being able to bring in 12 new signings to his newly-promoted Luton squad.

With Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi making it 11 on Thursday, Edwards followed that up with the addition of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on deadline day, the Belgian international agreeing a season-long loan deal at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That made it a dozen new players on board as Luton broke their transfer record on a number of occasions when bolstering a team looking to beat the odds and achieve Premier League survival this term.

Town boss Rob Edwards deep in conversation during Friday night's 2-1 defeat to West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

Summing up his dealings in the summer that also saw Thomas Kaminski, Tahith Chong, Ross Barkley, Issa Kabore, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Tim Krul, Mads Anderson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jacob Brown all sign up, Edwards said: "It was 12 additions, so I’m really pleased with them all and again it's going to take time to gel, to bed everyone in.

"We’ve had a lot of change, we’re trying to retain the spirit and the things that we do really well, but it’s inevitable that change happens.