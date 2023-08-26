Hatters boss has never seen anything like the 'incredible' ovation Luton fans gave their side after Chelsea loss

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he had never seen a reaction quite like the ‘incredible’ reception both he and his players received from the Hatters’ away fans following a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last night.

A sold-out away end saw 3,054 Town supporters head to West London to witness their side take on a Blues team who were packed with millions and millions of pounds worth of talent, including midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hatters gave as good as they got for large periods, but were ultimately undone by Raheem Sterling’s double and Nicolas Jackon’s late strike as they suffered a second successive defeat of the Premier League season.

Luton's supporters applaud their players following a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last night - pic: Liam Smith

However, the main highlight of the night was the efforts from those travelling fans, who were quite simply magnificent all evening, easily outsinging their opponents from start to finish.

They were almost given a goal to celebrate in the second period, Ryan Giles denied by Robert Sanchez, while sub Jacob Brown was off target in the closing stages, but despite neither rippling the net, not a single one appeared to have left before the full time whistle.

When Town’s squad walked over to thank them, they were met with a highly passionate and lengthy ovation from the 3,000-plus bank of supporters who were eager to acclaim their heroes for the efforts put in at Stamford Bridge, Edwards himself spending a prolonged period of time in front of them too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked about the moment afterwards, he said: “Throughout the game they were incredible.

“What I witnessed and saw and felt at the end was, I've not seen that before.

“Maybe abroad, the passion they showed, that was special, it made me emotional.

“The connection I feel we've all got with our supporters is unique.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No-one will come here and lose a game of football and their fans do that at the end, thank you, thank you.

“They were amazing, and they were amazing because they saw the team compete and give everything as well.

"I have to stress that, we were right in that game for large spells.”

Although Edwards was naturally disappointed by the result, Luton slipping to the bottom of the table on goal difference, he remained fully confident that the magnificent support will be able to cheer positive results as his side continue finding their feet at this level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “It was very special, they're so proud of their team, their club, they’ve been through a really difficult, long period of time as we all know.

“Their journey’s great, so they’re going to enjoy this moment.

“I want them to enjoy it, they’ll enjoy it when we get points more.

"But when they’re clapping us like that and they can see how hard we’ve worked and the effort that we’ve given and how much we competed, then that is all they can ask as well.

"I can never guarantee we’re going to win, I can guarantee we’ll give everything and the lads left it all out there.