Hatters boss highlights the importance of not losing first leg against Huddersfield

Sonny Bradley is mobbed after making it 1-1 at Kenilworth Road this evening

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was hugely satisfied that his side didn’t give away any advantage to Huddersfield Town after their Championship play-off semi-final first leg finished 1-1 at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Terriers had taken an early lead on 12 minutes when Danel Sinani was sprung clear by Harry Toffolo and motored away on the right before beating Matt Ingram at his near post.

However, the Hatters ensured they weren’t behind for long, Sonny Bradley with a deft volley from Kal Naismith’s wickedly delivered free kick on the half hour, scoring yet again in front of the Sky TV cameras.

Cameron Jerome then had calls for a penalty turned down after being felled in the box by Naby Sarr, while he also curled narrowly over, with Jordan Clark’s effort also charged down by the defender.

After the break, neither side ever seriously looked like grabbing a winner, but with the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium to come in three days time on Monday night, Jones said: “We’ve come here, we haven’t lost the game and that was really, really important, we didn’t lose the game.

“First half we were excellent, we should have got more from the half, but that’s the way it goes, and it’s a wonderful tie to go away at Huddersfield now.

“They were probably better second half without getting the chances, controlled possession in the middle of the field and we struggled to deal with that.

“We struggled to get to that press, but first half I thought we were electric, I really did.

“Front-footed, opportunities, we should have had a pen, should have had a sending off, all those things, (James) Bree had a chance, Harry Cornick’s had a chance, Henri Lansbury’s had a glorious opportunity, so I thought we were really, really on top, and a wonderful football game.