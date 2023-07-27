Hatters boss highlights the return of Welsh international Lockyer during Ipswich draw

Town boss Rob Edwards recognised the importance of defender Tom Lockyer’s return to action for the Hatters in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The Welsh international was starting a game for the first time since he was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch during the opening 10 minutes of Luton’s Championship play-off final win over Coventry City back in May.

Given the all clear to resume playing after undergoing an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, and signing a new long-term contract in the summer, Lockyer linked up in a back three that also contained new signing Mads Andersen and Dan Potts.

He got through an hour of the contest at Colchester United’s stadium unscathed, and speaking to the club’s official website afterwards, Edwards said: “It was really important doing what he does best out there.

"He’s a huge figure for us on and off the pitch, so it was really good to have him back out there, in the middle of that back three.

"He’s going to need some more game time, he’s probably a couple of weeks behind the others because his off season was a little different to a lot of the boys, so it’s important we build him up in a safe way.

