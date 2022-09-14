Hatters boss hits out at 'bonkers' and 'crazy' decision not to award Luton a late penalty in Sky Blues draw

Luton boss Nathan Jones blasted the ‘bonkers’ and ‘crazy’ decision by referee Andy Davies when failing to award the Hatters a penalty in last night’s 2-2 draw against Coventry City at Kenilworth Road.

With eight minutes to go and the scores level, midfielder Jordan Clark burst into the box, and unleashed a low shot that had every chance of making it 3-2 until a sprawling defender Kyle McFadzean blocked his effort behind.

The only problem was that he did so quite clearly with his hands, producing a stop that Sky Blues keeper Ben Wilson would no doubt have been proud of, as Town’s players, supporters and management staff’s vociferous appeals all fell on deaf ears, the official only awarding a corner.

Luton's players can't quite believe they haven't been awarded a penalty against Coventry

Speaking afterwards, a furious Jones said: “We should have had a pen at the end, it’s madness, it’s bonkers, it’s just crazy how that isn’t given.

“It’s a great save if you’re a goalkeeper, he got two hands on it.

“It’s not a hard decision, that’s the thing, and once again we’re here.

"I know it’s hard for them, I get it, he’s a good referee, a lovely guy, he didn’t mean to not give it, but you’ve got to get them right as that’s another one.

“Sheffield United (offside goal) and that, we should be sitting on four points more from two of the last three home games

“I’m very critical of myself tactically, I’m very critical of certain things, I’ve been critical of certain elements of my players tonight, but they’ve (officials) got to look at themselves as that’s not good enough, that can't happen at this level, it's not good enough.”

When asked if he had spoken to the officials following the game, Jones continued: “I’ve been into see him, you can show them a still, he's actually dived, he’s got two hands on it, we've got the still, he's got two hands on the ball.

“It’s a wonderful save but it's a stonewall penalty.

“It's a game changing moment, and that's the disappointing thing as they get that right and we come in here and say we haven't been fluent, we can do a lot of things better but we’ve scored three goals at home.