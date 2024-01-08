Hatters boss hopes it was just cramp that forced Luton striker off against Bolton
Luton boss Rob Edwards was hoping it was just a touch of cramp that saw striker Carlton Morris forced off in the second half of Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash with Bolton Wanderers.
The 28-year-old was making his first start for Town since the 3-1 defeat to Brentford last month, dropped to the bench for the last five league games, but was one of just four changes made for the tie by the Town manager, playing alongside Elijah Adebayo as Luton began with their two out and out forwards for the first time since the 1-0 loss against Spurs on October 7.
Going close in the first half when he was released by Amari’i Bell only to see his shot charged down, Morris then had the best chance of the match in the second period, as picked out by Chiedozoe Ogbene’s right-wing cross, his close range header drew a spectacular flying save from Trotters keeper Nathan Baxter.
With 14 minutes remaining though, the striker had to come off for Cauley Woodrow as on what the problem was, Edwards said: “It was his calf, it just tightened up. We thought it was cramp but I think it’s fine. I’ll have to go and see him in a bit and see what the medical guys say, but hopefully it was just a bit of cramp as he wasn’t able to run and was just starting to hobble around.”