Hatters boss hopes to have Mpanzu back for Sky Blues trip

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hoping to have midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu available for selection when Town travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Coventry City this evening.

The 27-year-old had started the majority of league games for the Hatters this term, but after completing the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, wasn’t selected for the 2-1 success at Stoke City.

Mpanzu also missed the games with Derby, Chelsea and Middlesbrough, with the Town chief revealing he had been taken out of the firing line due to fatigue.

However, following injuries to Gabe Osho and Allan Campbell in the 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, while Luke Berry and Jordan Clark are both making their way back to full fitness themselves, then Jones wants his long-serving midfielder back against the Sky Blues.

He said: “We hope that he’s going to be back available as we need him.

“We need everybody, all hands to the pump now.

"It’s not about looking after people, it's not about people taking their time, we’ve got to go head on now.

"We’ve got 12 massive games left, we’re going to need everyone to be strong, mentally and physically ready and really prepared to go through it for us.”

On the challenge of Coventry, who are three points and three paces below the Hatters, but still with genuine hopes of reaching the top six this term, Jones, speaking at Middlesbrough after his side had lost their three game winning streak, added: "It's our game in hand and it hasn’t been a disastrous day today.

"A few drew and one or two lost, but we have to take advantage of this week now.

"We’ve got two massive games that if we win Tuesday we’re back in the top six and we're in a wonderful place.