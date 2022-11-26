Hatters boss impressed by 'amazing' plans for Luton's new stadium at Power Court

An artists impression of how Power Court could look

New Town boss Rob Edwards is hugely impressed by the club’s ‘amazing’ plans to move to a new stadium in Power Court.

The Hatters have had planning permission for a new 17,500 all-seater stadium since they were first approved back in January 2019, as although efforts to leave Kenilworth Road are still carrying on, they have been hampered by what chief executive Gary Sweet described as the ‘economic and political chaos’ in recent years.

Town are hoping to deliver a detailed planning application for their new ground in the not too distance future and when asked if he had looked at the plans before taking over from Nathan Jones in the hot-seat, Edwards said: “I have, you can see how proud everyone is of the plans and everything that’s in place to move there.

"First of all, I can’t wait to get out here (Kenilworth Road) when this place is full and meet all the supporters and have a game here, but it’s really exciting to see the plans for the club going forward.

"It’s a really progressive football club and the stadium looks incredible, and up there with anything.

"Of course it might not be as big as Tottenham or anything like that, but so forward thinking are the things that everyone has thought about in terms of making it a brilliant place.

