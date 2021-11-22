Hatters boss impressed by Onyedinma's impact at wingback during R's loss

Fred Onyedinma started as a wingback for Luton at QPR

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt the introduction of Fred Onyedinma as a wingback worked well despite the Hatters being beaten 2-0 at QPR on Friday night.

The 24-year-old was making his 10th appearance of the season for Town, and his fifth start since a summer move from Wycombe Wanderers, where he had been deployed in such a role previously.

However, it was the first time he had begun for the Hatters there, with fellow new addition Amari’i Bell used for the majority of the campaign so far.

At the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium it was Onyedinma who got the nod though, impressing defensively, with R’s attacker Albert Adomah barely featuring, restricted to just 30 touches in his 80 minutes on the pitch.

He also threatened in the final third too, lofting one effort over after being picked out by Kal Naismith’s pass, while cutting in from the flank to blast a further strike off target in the second period.

Asked about his impact, Jones said: “I thought he was good, I thought he went the other way well when we did get the ball to him.

“He had a great chance, he set up things, he looked a threat, he defended well.

"Adomah is a good experienced player, but Adomah didn’t do anything, so it showed he did his job.”

Onyedinma wasn’t the only player that Jones was impressed with either in a good overall display from the visitors that just lacked a goal, as he continued: “I thought we had some excellent performances.

“The back three moved the ball well, the mdifield got hold of the ball and really controlled the game.

"The front two looked a threat, we looked a threat when (Admiral) Muskwe came on, so there’s lots of threats there.

"It’s just if you don’t take your chances, you’re not going to win games, especially with sides who have got quality.