Hatters boss impressed with 'Duracell battery' efforts from on-loan Aston Villa midfielder

Luton boss Rob Edwards was quick to laud on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s full debut for the club during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

The 29-year-old, who joined from the Premier League side on transfer deadline day, had come on for the final half an hour against Stoke City, but was handed his first start at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Giving an assured display in front of the back four, Nakamba went on to make four tackles, four interceptions, with a blocked shot for good measure as well, showing all his experience in his positional sense to break up play and keeping things simple as Luton looked to get on the front foot.

Marvelous Nakamba wins the ball ahead of Kasey Palmer at the weekend

Asked about his maiden outing from the first whistle, Edwards said: “I thought he was marvellous!

“I did, I thought he was great.

"I wasn’t sure how long he was going to play, but he’s like a Duracell battery, he just kept going and going and going and going and going.