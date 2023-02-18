Hatters boss impressed with the way ex-Posh striker is settling in at Luton after deadline day move

​Deadline day signing Joe Taylor is settling in excellently to his new surroundings at Kenilworth Road according to Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

​The 20-year-old was an 11th hour addition from League One Peterborough United, arriving to bolster Luton’s striking options for the remainder of the season and beyond, with Town having seen Harry Cornick move to Bristol City and Cameron Jerome leave for Bolton Wanderers.

Taylor had his first outing as a Hatter during the final stages of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City, introduced as the visitors chased a late winner which wasn’t forthcoming.

Hatters striker Joe Taylor

Asked just how he had been adapting to life with Luton, Edwards said: “I think he's really enjoying himself, he seems really happy in and amongst it.

"What I like about him is he's got a nice air of confidence about him.

"He's really self-assured in a really good and humble way, but I really like his personality.

"I thought he looked good, he looked strong and he knows what he's good at.

"Joe's got pace, he likes to play off the shoulder and run in behind teams.

"I like young players who know what they're good at.

"You don't see many strikers running in behind all the time, a lot of stuff comes to feet and defenders don't like people running in behind them.

"Joe does that, he's settled in really well, I really like him.”

Although Cornick and Jerome both moved on, Luton still have plenty of options when it comes to their forward line, with Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow all well versed at Championship level, with Admiral Muskwe recalled from his loan at Fleetwood too.

Edwards added: “There’s good competition for places.

"Admiral is obviously back in and around it, he’s been training very well.

"It’s good because I’ve got difficult decisions now, I’m having to leave people out of the match-day squad.

“Everyone knows that that’s part and parcel of the game.

"Their job is to fight and convince me that they need to be in there.

“They’re good decisions, tough decisions, but that’s what you want, especially with 15 games to go.