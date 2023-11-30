News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Hatters boss in the running for Premier League Manager of the Month award

Town chief selected alongside Howe, Iraola and ten Hag
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton chief Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month for November.

The Hatters boss masterminded Town to four points from a potential nine, drawing 1-1 against Liverpool, losing 1-0 to Manchester United and then beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday.

In selecting the 40-year-old, Edwards’ nomination read: “Luton had a tough start in their first season in the Premier League, but a superb November lifted them out of the bottom three. Edwards oversaw their first home victory against Crystal Palace, and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, where they were minutes away from a memorable win."

Edwards is up against Eddie Howe (Newcastle United), Andoni Iraola (AFC Bournemouth) and Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) for the honour.

To vote for the Luton chief then click on the link here.

Related topics:Eddie HoweBarclaysManchester United