Hatters boss in the running for Premier League Manager of the Month award

Luton chief Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month for November.

The Hatters boss masterminded Town to four points from a potential nine, drawing 1-1 against Liverpool, losing 1-0 to Manchester United and then beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday.

In selecting the 40-year-old, Edwards’ nomination read: “Luton had a tough start in their first season in the Premier League, but a superb November lifted them out of the bottom three. Edwards oversaw their first home victory against Crystal Palace, and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, where they were minutes away from a memorable win."

Edwards is up against Eddie Howe (Newcastle United), Andoni Iraola (AFC Bournemouth) and Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) for the honour.