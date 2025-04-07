Hatters boss insists impressive Makosso will continue to keep big names out of the Luton XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has stated that as long as young defender Christ Makosso maintains his hugely impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road, then he will continue to keep some big name players out of Town’s starting XI during the Hatters’ Championship run-in.

With the January transfer window addition having never played English football before joining Town from Belgian second division side RWD Molenbeek, and under 50 senior first team outings to his name, he got his first chance to stake a claim when coming on for the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Watford in February. An assured outing at Vicarage Road meant Makosso earned a first start in the next game against Portsmouth, the Hatters winning 1-0, with Bloomfield going on to admit he might have to dip him in and out of the side due to his inexperience at this level.

However, the 20-year-old is going from strength to strength, as playing on the right of the back three, he made his sixth successive start when named on the teamsheet for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Leeds United even though Reece Burke and Kal Namsith were fit, with Teden Mengi back in full training too, producing a starring display for the hosts as they earned a crucial 1-1 draw to bolster their chances of staying up this term.

Christ Makosso looks to move the ball on for the Hatters against Leeds - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Having witnessed another terrific outing from the defender, Bloomfield conceded he is quickly cementing his place in the side now, saying: “I think that you’re guided by performance. There may be a time where we do have to take him out, I think that’s right with every player. You can’t expect them to roll straight into consistency and I think all the evidence would suggest a new country, a new way of playing, a new team, it was probably the right school of thought to think he might have to come out at some point.

"If he carries on playing like that then you don’t take him out and I think it’s really important to recognise if that moment arises with a young player. He’s getting lots of plaudits at the moment and whilst he’s playing well he stays in the team. But we have to protect him as well and if there’s the right time to take him out, we’ve got Burkey back fit, we’ve got Kal back fit, we’ve got Teden Mengi getting himself towards full fitness, if the right moment occurs then we have to respond to that. But right now he’s playing really well and we’re extremely pleased with him.

Up against Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, the Israel international, who has dazzled plenty of Championship defences this term, with seven goals and seven assists, looked dangerous for the first 15 minutes before the Congolese international began to handled him effectively, preventing him from producing the kind of attacking threat he would have wanted.

With nine clearance to his name, and some vital interceptions that didn’t go unnoticed by the home faithful, Makosso’s best moments came late on, as when Dan James’ wonderful low delivery flew across the box, he importantly opted against getting a touch that would have no doubt sent it into his own net, Solomon slicing wide.

Then even later, the winger looked destined to score, until a long limb from the defender came out to prevent him from doing so as he celebrated his efforts with the Kenilworth Road supporters, something that is becoming the norm now, having made what could be a massively important point saving tackle should the Hatters go on to stay up. Bloomfield added: “It was (excellent) and he’s been fantastic since he’s come into the team.

"The agility and pace that he gives us in defensive moments allows us to send our wingbacks higher to press, which is the way we want to play. He’s a young player and still learning. There’s still lots of his game we need to tidy up and he’s working extremely hard and I think he’s really given us some big performances.

“He’s been very good. I’m full of respect for Christ, the way he’s played and admiration for the way he’s adapted to a new country, and his performance levels have been extremely high. He’s doing absolutely great and I think it’s a vote of confidence and a show of confidence that I have in him, that those big names that we’ve spoken about (Burke, Naismith and Mengi) are not in the team right now because of his performances.”