Hatters boss insists Luton are working on 'more than one' deal before the transfer window closes

Edwards looking to add to the three signings made this week

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists the club are still working on ‘more than one’ deal ahead of the summer transfer window closing a week today.

The Hatters bolstered their squad with three new additions this week, ex-Everton and Swansea midfielder Liam Walsh signing on a free transfer, before centre Mark McGuinness joined for a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee from Cardiff City, defensive midfielder Tom Krauß completing the trio when agreeing a season long-loan from Bundesliga side Mainz on Thursday evening. With those new players taking the squad number up to 24 of the 25 allowed in the Championship, winger Andros Townsend still expected to complete a move away, then Town have one space still available.

Rumours are strong that Standard Liege defender Nathan Ngoy is heading to Kenilworth Road, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri stating a deal has already been completed, between the two clubs. Although not giving anything away in terms of his targets, Edwards did state he hasn’t finished his business yet, although asked if it would be just one incoming due to the squad size, he said: “There’s more space than that, so we’re working on a few other bits. We’ll see what happens, I’ve got nothing to report on anyone. There’ll be rumours on certain players, certain individuals, I’m not going to talk about any individuals today. We’re certainly working on more than one other.”

With Ngoy still 21, but being born after January 1, 2003, he could join the likes of Reuell Walters, Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson who don’t need to be registered to feature if he does decide to swap Belgium for Bedfordshire. That age-range isn’t a priority for Edwards though, who added: “It doesn’t matter, if it’s the right player, if they’re a teenager or 30 years old, it doesn’t really matter.

"We have been wanting to try and bring that average age down which we have been doing for a while now, so there’ll still be room. That’s whether someone else could leave and I don’t mean that for money, it could be a loan, something like that as well. So there could be a bit of shifting, ins and outs.”