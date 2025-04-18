Hatters boss insists players are over Blackburn woe ahead of must-win Rams clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town suffered a frustrating 1-0 reverse at Kenilworth Road last weekend

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield insists his players were able to quickly put the crushing disappointment of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers behind them as they gear up for one of their biggest games of the run-in when travelling to fellow strugglers Derby County this afternoon.

Town were meant to go into the contest at Pride Park buoyed by making it six games unbeaten against Rovers last weekend, but that hope was blown to smithereens after Yuki Okashi scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game early in the second half, Luton meekly surrendering their good run of form. That simply can’t happen again today as with the Rams drawing 2-2 against Portsmouth it means the Hatters dropped to three points from safety, Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Coventry on Monday night putting them now five points clear.

With games running out, it could be that just the bottom four clubs are now involved in the battle to stay up, which means Town simply have to win when heading to the Rams. On his players being able to shake off the frustration that came with serving up one of their poorest displays since Bloomfield took over in just a short space of time, the manager said: “Yes, we have no choice. Monday morning we had a meeting here, a few of the experienced boys spoke really well, we have no choice, we have to get up fighting and we will.

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield watches on against Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It’s part of football, you’re going to have disappointments along the way. It was never going to be plain sailing through to the end of the season. We’ve had a real good run of games, Saturday was disappointing of course it was, but we get up and we get fighting again, that’s the only way we get out of this situation now. We were obviously bitterly disappointed and I think that’s understandable.

"We’d been in really good form, especially away from home, we’d been building momentum and I think to a degree we had to understand we lost a little bit of that last weekend. That’s no problem, that’s the nature of the game. I’m not sure it was as bad as maybe we all believed at the time, we hit the bar twice, created a few real close moments, got in the top third of the pitch on multiple occasions but couldn’t quite find the scoring touch.

"We had two real good chances from set-pieces, but we’ve been in good form before that and we’ve got to get back to that. I think the third game of the week definitely played a part, so we’ve rested, are ready to go and looking forward to it. Nothing’s cut and dried yet. I know there’s a lot of disappointment after our game last week, but we win and we are right in this. Life throws these events at you and you only come out of it by fighting and scrapping and believing. Nothing’s been decided yet and I have the belief, I have the fight in me, to keep going until someone tells me it’s done.”

Ahead of the game last weekend, Town had been almost expected to see off a Blackburn side who were woefully out of form, without a win in eight matches. That could have been a reason for the below-bar performance that was served up for Bloomfield, who knows his players must deal with that better this afternoon, with the pressure ramped up even higher in what promises to be a terrific atmosphere.

He continued: “We all had the expectation that we wanted to win the game, that was the right feeling to have because of the momentum and confidence we had going into the game, but I don’t think it’s easy and possibly that affected us last Saturday. There was an expectation on us to win the game and I don’t think that helped in that moment.

"In terms of the performance, if you look at some of the uncharacteristic and unforced errors, we haven’t been making them recently, and possibly that psychology played into it, so we need to find a way to go and perform. We have to be at it, we have to be on the front foot, we have to impose ourselves on the game, and character and personality are going to be crucial to that and we need our big players to step up. Our big players, big personalities, big characters will come to the fore in this run-in. That’s what we expect, that’s what we hope for and I think that will happen.”

Although he tried to play down the magnitude of the match, Town still having three more fixtures left in the season when hosting Bristol City and Coventry City, plus going to West Bromwich Albion on the final day, it was quite clear that Bloomfield was expecting his players to give absolutely everything to the cause. He isn’t, publicly at least, setting them a points target for the last batch of games though, continuing: “It’s a crucial game, a really important game, but again nothing is decided. We can’t be too anxious about the situation, we have to be calm, we have to just go and deliver, that’s where we are right now.

"We have to find a way to win the game, we have to believe in ourselves and our team and we do, so we’ll be looking to go and leave everything out on the pitch. Good Luton teams leave everything out on the pitch, and that’s what we need to do. We understand the situation we’re in and the work we need to do and we’re ready to go. The points target is that we want to get three points and when we’ve done that we’ll move on. We can just focus on one game, that’s all we can do.

"If we don’t focus on the game, don’t get the job done, we can make up as many points totals in our heads that we may or may not need. The results elsewhere will be what they are, we have to concentrate on ourselves. We know that the position we’re in and Derby’s, we understand how big the game is. We understand what implications it can have for our season, and we have to attack the game. We have to impose ourselves and we have to go there believing we can win and we do.”