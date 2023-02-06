Hatters boss insists 'special' Mpanzu is a player Luton should 'celebrate' after he nets Stoke winner

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes the Hatters should do all they can to ‘celebrate’ long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu after he proved to be the match-winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

The 28-year-old, who recently became only the 13th player to ever reach 350 appearances for the club in their history and the first since Matthew Spring back in March 2008, scored his 21st goal on what was his 352nd outing in a Town shirt.

Picking the ball up from deep after Elijah Adebayo was barged over, he sped forward and with the visiting defence backing off, drove hard and low into the bottom corner, beating keeper Matija Sarkic.

It was his first goal since August 2021, and a first home strike since October 2020 in the 2-0 win over Wycombe, although a first at Kenilworth Road with crowds present since the 3-2 victory over Derby County in January 2020.

One of his usual unique celebrations followed, as he then posed for the camera with Adebayo and Alfie Doughty, as discussing the former West Ham youngster, Edwards said: “He’s shown it (his ability to score) and I’ll take it wherever it comes.

“If we have to wait another 18 months then so be it, but hopefully he can get a few more before then.

"I thought his performance was brilliant today, he is giving us some energy and churning out the games at the moment.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates his winner against Stoke on Saturday

"He just runs and runs and fights and I’ve said from day one, and this is a big thing for us, supporters, you want to see people giving everything for the badge don’t you, and he does that, and more.

"We’ve got to really celebrate him, people like him, they're not common.

"To do nine years plus, 350-odd games, and still be such a major part of a team, he’s a really good person, a special person.”

Town on-loan defender Cody Drameh, who is at the other end of the scale when it comes to life as a Hatter, making just his second appearance after joining from Leeds United, already knows what a huge part of the fabric Mpanzu is at Luton, as he said: “Its great, he gives his all for the club, you don't get 350 appearances for nothing.

"He’s really talented, a great guy, he holds the squad together well.

"He’s quite a great character so I'm really happy for him.”

Meanwhile, after completing his 350th appearance for the club, writing on Twitter, former Luton team-mate Fraser Franks said: “A unique and incredible team mate.

"He certainly brought this in every day when I played with him.