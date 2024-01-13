Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has denied there is any truth in the rumours that the club have made a bid for Reading defensive duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey.

Central defender Holmes, 23, has made 129 appearances for the League One club since coming through the academy at the Madejski Stadium including 12 outings this term becoming a real fan favourite during his time in Berkshire. Meanwhile, England U20 international Abbey, with three caps for his country, has featured in 26 matches after the Royals dropped into the third tier last season, 31 in total, and was named captain at the beginning of the campaign.

Reports came out ahead of the Hatters’ 1-1 draw with Burnley last night that Town were on the verge of signing both players, with a cut-price deal on the horizon for the duo who are important members of Ruben Selles’ team. However, asked if Luton had indeed made an offer, Edwards said: “Nothing at the moment, no, nothing to add at all.

Tom Holmes in action for Reading - pic: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images