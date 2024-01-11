Hatters boss insists Town can reject almost any bid that comes their way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists the Hatters are in a position where they can turn down almost any bid that might come their way during the January transfer window.

With the Premier League season now at its midway point, Town have a number of players at their disposal who are starting to shine in the top flight and could be starting to attract attention from other top flight clubs, none more so than wingback Alfie Doughty’s whose deadball deliveries have led to a host of goals for the Hatters. Throw in stand-out England international Ross Barkley, plus the central defensive duo of Gabe Osho and Teden Mengi, the latter said to be interesting both Crystal Palace and Fulham, while with Elijah Adebayo now on five goals as well, then it’s safe to say Town have some desirable assets within their ranks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even if it does lead to some bids being lodged for certain members of the Hatters squad, Edwards believes Luton’s resolve would remain strong, saying: “I think our players are worth a lot of money now so there’s got to be some pretty hefty bids if there’s anyone that’s going to be coming in for any of our players. We are in a position where we can say no to pretty much anything really, we’re not in any pressure to sell. If we feel that it strengthens us or is the right thing to do, then someone can go, but again it will down to whether that’s going to help us or make us stronger in the long run, so I’d probably expect a little bit of shifting around but not much.

Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

“People are performing and there are maybe some stand-out performers who have been grabbing some more headlines, especially recently. I try to be ready for anything, we talk about that in our recruitment meetings, but so far there hasn’t been. It’s been pretty quiet and hopefully we can keep it that way until February.”