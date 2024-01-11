Hatters boss insists Town can reject almost any bid that comes their way
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton boss Rob Edwards insists the Hatters are in a position where they can turn down almost any bid that might come their way during the January transfer window.
With the Premier League season now at its midway point, Town have a number of players at their disposal who are starting to shine in the top flight and could be starting to attract attention from other top flight clubs, none more so than wingback Alfie Doughty’s whose deadball deliveries have led to a host of goals for the Hatters. Throw in stand-out England international Ross Barkley, plus the central defensive duo of Gabe Osho and Teden Mengi, the latter said to be interesting both Crystal Palace and Fulham, while with Elijah Adebayo now on five goals as well, then it’s safe to say Town have some desirable assets within their ranks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Even if it does lead to some bids being lodged for certain members of the Hatters squad, Edwards believes Luton’s resolve would remain strong, saying: “I think our players are worth a lot of money now so there’s got to be some pretty hefty bids if there’s anyone that’s going to be coming in for any of our players. We are in a position where we can say no to pretty much anything really, we’re not in any pressure to sell. If we feel that it strengthens us or is the right thing to do, then someone can go, but again it will down to whether that’s going to help us or make us stronger in the long run, so I’d probably expect a little bit of shifting around but not much.
“People are performing and there are maybe some stand-out performers who have been grabbing some more headlines, especially recently. I try to be ready for anything, we talk about that in our recruitment meetings, but so far there hasn’t been. It’s been pretty quiet and hopefully we can keep it that way until February.”
With Luton’s fringe players not having had a lot of football in recent weeks, the likes of Luke Berry and Cauley Woodrow seeing their game time limited for the majority of the top flight campaign, then Edwards does expect some interest to come the Hatters way, adding: “I think there’s always going to be enquiries. It’s natural that there would be and it shows that we’ve got some good players here, who have obviously performed at Championship level as well, and done really, really well. So there’s always going to be a bit of interest, but there’s nothing that interests us in losing anyone at the moment.”