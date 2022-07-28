Hatters boss insists transfer business is 'almost done'

Forward Carlton Morris is one of seven new signings for the Hatters

Luton’s business in the transfer window this summer is ‘almost done’ according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters manager has certainly been one of the busiest in the second tier, with seven new arrivals so far, while three, Kal Naismith, Danny Hylton and Peter Kioso have left the club.

Jones is known to still want a left-sided defender to replace Naismith, and that, plus some further additions to Town’s increasing development squad, are all he is after.

He said: “The squad in terms of the first team squad is almost done.

“We’re at our maximum in terms of numbers, what we have to do is safeguard the future, so ones we bring in are future signings, so we can keep them at this level and get them early.

“Now we're starting to get them early and there are a lot of good models out there where you get them early and then loan them out, or you get them in and develop them and they're ready made replacements for if you lose any.

"We’re in a good place and it’s been a tough pre-season.

“You need 22 fit players to play and we've got 27, 28, but now you can only choose 18.

“So we've got real competition, we've got real variation in our squad and in our team and what we do and we are really, really happy.”

Of the new additions, Alfie Doughty has hit the ground running during pre-season, while Cauley Woodrow has scored twice, with Carlton Morris and Ethan Horvath showing some impressive attributes too.

Jones continued: “We've added more athleticism to our squad.

"You've only got to look at Carlton and Alfie, then Cauley’s guile and it's been a very, very good window for us.

“We’re happy with the recruitment and what we've done.