Hatters boss is a big fan of Everton's front duo Beto and Calvert-Lewin

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows Town will have to be prepared for the test they will face from an Everton strike duo he is a big fan of in Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees splashed out around £26m to bring in Portuguese forward Beto from Udinese recently, the ex-Benfica youngster scoring on his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers and making an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, England international Calvert-Lewis is getting back to fitness again following a facial injury picked up in the league game with Villa last month and has found the net in his last two outings.

Everton striker Beto is expected to face Luton this afternoon - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Edwards said about the front pairing: “I like him (Beto), he’s good, he’s dynamic, powerful, direct, he looks a handful.

"He’s got a bit of everything really, so he’s certainly going to be someone we’re going to have to be someone we’ll have to be aware of.

“He’s (Calvert-Lewin) another one, a very good player, a really good option.

"Whether he starts or not, he’s going to be on the pitch at some stage, so he’s someone we’re going to have to be on it again.”

Meanwhile, Edwards will be coming up against a former Luton player in the dug-out, Sean Dyche, the defender having played for the Hatters in a loan spell during the second half of the 1998-99 season.

Having spent a decade in charge of Burnley, he was in charge of his 500th game in the week, with Edwards adding: “I think he’s a top manager, 500 games, a nice milestone during the week.

"He’s a very experienced manager, very, very good at what he does, I’ve got loads of respect for him, loads of respect for him.

“He got his Burnley team promoted, showed a lot of character to do it again after going down and then staying in the league for so long.

"It’s an amazing achievement what he did and what he built there, and here now.