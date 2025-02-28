Hatters boss is annoyed that Luton fans haven't seen the best of him yet

Bloomfield discusses his disappointing impact since replacing Rob Edwards

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has been left bitterly disappointed that Luton fans haven’t seen the best of him yet during his brief tenure at Kenilworth Road so far.

The 41-year-old was appointed in place of Rob Edwards last month, joining from an unfancied Wycombe Wanderers side that were flying at the top end of League One, scoring goals for fun, and having put together an impressive 19-game unbeaten run in the league. His arrival was meant to herald a return to better times for the Hatters, who were sitting 20th in the table, suffering five successive defeats in all competitions, promising to bring enjoyment back to Town supporters who had seen their side fail to hit the heights expected of them in the second tier after spending the previous season as a Premier League outfit.

It hasn’t happened yet though, Bloomfield only able to garner three points with three draws from his opening eight games, failing to even find the net in five of them as Town’s position has got even more precarious, slumping to the bottom of the table and are now five points adrift of safety following Sunday’s 2-0 loss to fierce rivals Watford.

The derby day defeat came down once more to some terrible defending from the Hatters, something that, along with injuries, has plagued them all season, as Bloomfield knows he hasn’t delivered the kind of impact that he had set out to, saying: “Our supporters haven’t seen the best of me yet, they’ve not seen the best of us yet. I’m fighting every day and I’m hellbent on making this a success. I fall asleep thinking about it, I wake up thinking about it. It’s everything my life consists of, making this a success and I don’t want to just sit here and talk about performances between two boxes, I want to win, I’m here to win.

"It’s (the job) been different, the number of injuries, trying to manage people through games, it’s been hard, but I knew this job, I believed in this job. The reason I left the job I left to come here was because I believed in it. When I met Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and Moons (James Mooney, operations manager), the board of directors, then knowing the heritage and the authenticity of this football club, I wanted to be here.

"I want to represent this football club with pride and our results haven’t done that yet, but nothing will stop me succeeding in this job. I’m here to succeed, I’ve not been happy with the results we’ve had so far, I’ve been frustrated and disappointed for our supporters, but there’s been things that have gone against us and things we need to change, things we need to get better at. We’re working hard every day to make sure that happens.”

Asked just how the job is consuming his thoughts, Town gearing up to host a Portsmouth side who with three straight wins have jumped 11 points above them, Bloomfield continued: “It never leaves me, never leaves me. Every second of every day I’m concentrating on this job. Of course it does (hurt), it does. I came here to win, I hate losing. I left a job where I was winning to come here and win. I’m here to win and it hurts.”

Although having only been a first team manager for two-and-a-half-years now, Bloomfield has had to use all his relative experience in trying to build his players up during training this week to try and lift confidence ahead of what is a massive final 12 games of the campaign. On how he has gone about doing that, he added: “There’s different ways, as a modern day coach you have to use everything you possibly can.

"Sometimes that is using the data, sometimes that is ignoring the data. Sometimes it’s just using your eye, sometimes it’s using the two. Sometimes you have to try and be a psychologist, be their friend, but ultimately it comes down to hard work. It’s about having good structure, discipline, defensively and offensively and running as hard as your opposition. You have to run harder than them, head, tackle, it’s the basics of the game and we have to do all of those things.”