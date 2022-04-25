Hatters boss is named Championship Manager of the Year at EFL awards

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year at the EFL end of season awards ceremony last night.

The 48-year-old, now in his second spell at the club, has led Town to a superb fifth place in the table this term, as the Hatters are virtually assured of a play-off place in the second tier.

It was enough for Jones to be picked to manage a side, which didn’t contain any Hatters players, the likes of Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell and Elijah Adebayo all missing out, getting the nod over counterparts such as Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Scott Parker, Huddersfield’s Carlos Corberan and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper.

A statement on the Hatters website said: “Leading the Hatters into the play-offs positions, with one point needed from two games remaining to guarantee a place, Nathan– who recently signed a new contract with the club until 2027 – has been recognised for his efforts at this evening's EFL awards ceremony.

“Against all odds since his return, Nathan helped the Hatters survive relegation on the final day of the season, before a mid-table finish last term already topped this season with eight matches to go following victory over Hull City in March.

“Nathan received the award this evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane and all at Luton Town Football Club would like to congratulate Nathan on his well-deserved accolade!”

Championship Team of the Year: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield); Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest); Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Antonee Robinson (Fulham); Harry Wilson (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham).