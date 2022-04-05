Hatters boss: It will be massive seeing 3,600 Luton fans make Posh trip

Luton's fans have sold out the away end at Peterborough this evening

Town chief Nathan Jones praised his side’s ‘wonderful’ fans with over 3,600 making the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium this evening.

Ahead of kick-off the club confirmed that the full allocation of 3,699 tickets for the visit to Peterborough United had been sold, on hearing this, Jones said: “It's what we’ve come to expect from our fans and I don’t meant that flippantly.

"They’re wonderful, they get behind the team, it’s relatively local, they want to achieve something.

"They realise their importance and it’s going to be massive having them there it really, really is.”

Keeper James Shea was also eager to talk up the support received on the road, as he continued: “Over 3,000 fans going, it’s an unbelievable following, but that’s everywhere we go.

"We’ve always had a good following, it’s been a good time to be a Luton player since I first joined and a great place to be over the last five years.

"It’s only going one place If I’m honest, it’s only going up.”

Meanwhile, on taking on a Peterborough side who appear doomed for relegation this term, eight points from safety at the bottom of the table having been thrashed 4-0 on home soil by Middlesbrough on Saturday, midfielder Robert Snodgrass added: “It was a bad result for them, but it’s one that we want to try and go and win the game, there’s no question about it.

"We believe we can create chances and it’s one they’ll be trying to get things back on track after losing in such manner that they lost.