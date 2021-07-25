Hatters boss Jones thrilled by fans' return to Kenilworth Road

A crowd of more than 4,000 turned out at Kenilworth Road to watch Luton Town's pre-season friendly with Portsmouth (Picture Liam Smith)

More than 4,000 Hatters fans turned out for the pre-season friendly against league one outfit Portsmouth and they witnessed a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

It was the largest crowd at the home of the Hatters since before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic back in March, 2020, and Jones admitted their return made it feel 'like a proper game again'.

It was the first time any number of fans have been allowed in Kenilworth Road since December last year, when 2,000 witnessed a 3-0 win over Preston North End.

It is anticipated there will be even more in attendance for next Saturday's visit of Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion in what will be Luton's final pre-season friendly, and it is a real positive for Jones.

"It feels like a proper game again, and it was great to see more than 4,000 here," said the Hatters boss.

"They got to see some football, they got to see a side that wants to be front-footed again, so look it was brilliant.

"It is always good to have fans back, because football without fans isn't quite there.

"We love having the fans back, we have got great supporters we know that, and they make plenty of noise.

"We are very pleased to have them back and they deserve it for what they have done for the club over the pandemic period, and it was great to see them.

"It was a real positive."

Tickets are still available for the clash against the Seagulls, who on Saturday drew 0-0 at Rangers.