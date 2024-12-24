Hatters boss keen to add a defender during upcoming transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton chief is expected to bolster his back-line next month

Luton boss Rob Edwards has hinted that a new defender could well be on his wish-list when the January transfer window opens for business in a few days time.

The Town chief has seen his back-line decimated once more this term, with almost all of his options, bar summer signing Mark McGuinness, having been sidelined through injury, some for longer than others, Teden Mengi suffering a serious knee problem that could rule him out for the rest of campaign. The England U21 international has been joined in the treatment room by Tom Lockyer, who has had ankle surgery on ligament damage, which has frustratingly delayed any hopes he had of trying to return in the second half of the campaign.

Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke, Reuell Walters and Alfie Doughty are all now closing in on a return, while thankfully Mads Andersen is available once more, with Japanese international Daiki Hashioka back after suffering a slight muscle strain in the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. Edwards did move to bring in experienced centre half Erik Pieters on a month-long contract just to cover any more injuries over the Christmas period, while Town have also linked with the addition of young RWD Molenbeek defender Christ Makosso too.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although the Town manager is hopeful of making a number of signings in the next month, it’s clear a defender could well on his way in, with Edwards saying: “We want to try and have an impact in the squad and there are a number of positions that we want to try and bring people in in. That (defender) could be a position as well. Clearly that when everyone’s fit and available we’re all right there, but they’re not fit and available and haven’t been for a long time now, so we’ll have to look at that.”

Edwards’ desire to freshen his squad up next month as Luton will look to climb up the table and avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight, is definitely shared by Hatters CEO Gary Sweet as well. Writing in his programme notes ahead of Friday’s 2-1 win over Derby County, he added: “From the board down to the players, there is a collective belief that we are doing things the right way but also the understanding that we need to proactively take some positive action next month in freshening up the squad, as far as it’s possible to do in a winter window.”