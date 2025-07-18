Hatters boss keeping on open mind on the futures of Luton trio Chong, Mengi and Nakamba

Town chief knows that bids could be submitted during transfer window

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is keeping an open mind when it comes to the futures of trio Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi and Marvelous Nakamba, after admitting there has been interest in all three of his players.

Chong, 25, has made 69 appearances for the Hatters since arriving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, contributing seven goals, but only one assist. Having suffered an injury in the 2-1 defeat at QPR in January when previous manager Rob Edwards was in charge, he only managed to play a further seven times under Bloomfield, making just two starts.

Yet to kick a ball during pre-season as well, having picked up a groin issue, then asked about the chances of him remaining at Kenilworth Road when the transfer window shuts on Monday, September 1, Bloomfield said: “I think Chongy inevitably is one of the players that will get interest because he was playing very well in the Premier League two seasons ago. If we can keep him then I’d love to have him here, but I’m also understanding of the fact that he is one of the boys we’re going to have interest in, so I think being open-minded is probably the right way to put it as I have been with a number of others.

Teden Mengi has remained at Kenilworth Road so far - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"There’s certain players that will have interest because of what they’ve done in the last couple of seasons and if their desire is to explore that interest as we’ve found with a few of the others, then we have to be open-minded to it. We want players here that are desperate to represent our football club, so if a player wants to do that, we’ll welcome them and we’ll keep them. If the desire once a bid comes in is they want to explore it, then we approach it with open eyes, so I’m open-minded with several of our players.

"He’s had a slight groin injury in pre-season, he’s building his way back and I’ve really enjoyed working with Chongy. He was injured when we first got here, we only got him back for the last four or five games, which was a frustration not to have him more, but we’re looking forward to having him back and if he’s here then we’ll certainly be a stronger squad for having Chongy. But we also understand that because of his pedigree, because of the level he’s played at at the last couple of years, inevitably he will probably attract interest as well.”

In Mengi’s case, the former Manchester United youngster, who has been capped twice by England U21s since also moving to Luton in the summer of 2023, he has featured in the 3-0 friendly victory over Boreham Wood, before missing the last two games against NK Triglav Kranj in Slovenian and a behind closed doors clash with Colchester United.

He is another who has been linked with a move away once more during the close season, and discussing the centre half, Bloomfield continued: “Ted’s the same. Ted was obviously fantastic in the Premier League two seasons ago, again, an injured player when we first got here, we only got him for the last couple of games of our season. He’s been fantastic in pre-season, he’s trained really hard, missed the last two games because of a slight back issue, but we hope to have him available possibly Tuesday at Southend, maybe tomorrow at Gillingham.

“He got through training the last few days fine, so if he can be on the bench tomorrow then that will be great, if not Tuesday. But again, Teden has been in the England U21s squad, he’s inevitably going to have interest but so far, so good and the way he’s trained, his output in training has been fantastic. So if he’s still here at the end of the window we’re a better squad, if the right offer comes in we’ll have to be open-minded to that.”

Finally, Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba is also still with the club, after another injury-hit campaign in Bedfordshire when he played just 23 times The former Aston Villa midfielder started six of the first eight matches that Bloomfield was in charge for, before injuring his calf during the 2-0 loss at Watford on February 23, restricted to one substitute outing after that.

Having taken part in just 34 league fixtures since arriving on a permanent transfer two years ago, Bloomfield said: “Marv has been a fantastic player for our football club, but he’s someone who’s played in the Premier League two seasons ago, someone who’s attracted interest. He’s been here with us in pre-season so he’s in the same boat (as Chong and Mengi) I would suggest. If he’s still here at the end of the window he’s part of us, if we get the right offer and Marv wants to take it then we’ll discuss that at the time.”

Since their second successive relegation was confirmed, Town have seen Carlton Morris, Daiki Hashioka, Thomas Kaminski, Thelo Aasgaard and Reece Burke all have their wishes granted to move on, Bim Pepple also joining Plymouth Argyle as well. Asked just what it could be like managing players who might not get the move away they desire this summer, Bloomfield stated: “That’s just the byproduct of players having interest.

"If it doesn’t work for all parties, there’s going to be disappointment somewhere along the line, but I have to say that so far the players have been fantastic in respect to the work we’ve needed to go and do. The most important thing for me is getting our group ready for the season. We want as many of that group that was here before to be a part of that. If the right bid comes in then we’ll shake hands, but the respect so far has been fantastic and I hope that continues and I’m sure that will.”

Discussing those that have left though, Bloomfield added: “It was the right time for them as individuals. Different stages of their careers, but it was the right time for those boys. We had honest conversations with them and I was totally understanding of the situations, but it needs to make sense for the club which all of those deals did.

"It was just the right time for us to freshen up as well. That group had been together for a few years and because of the drop in the leagues, it was the right time to do our own thing. We shook hands with every player, wished them all the best and they did the same. It was the right time for us to part ways and focus on what we need to do moving forward.”