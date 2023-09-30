Hatters boss knows a first top flight victory 'stops the noise' for Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows that a first victory in the Premier League ‘stops the noise’ from those who are writing off Town’s chances of staying up this term.

Before a ball was kicked back in August, most outside of Kenilworth Road were quick to cast immediate aspersions on the validity of the Hatters’ efforts to remain in the top flight beyond May, some even tipping them to beat Derby County’s record of a mere 11 points set in 2008.

Edwards and his players have stated time and time again they have the ability to survive, but with five matches gone and just one point to their name so far, those claims need backing up on the pitch.

Hatters boss Rob Edward bellows out some instructions during the 1-1 draw with Wolves - pic: Liam Smith

Luton should have registered their first mark in the W column last weekend, absolutely dominating all aspects of their match against Wolves, only coming away with a point in the 1-1 draw.

It meant Town were finally up and running though ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Everton, and when asked what it would mean to finally secure a maiden triumph, Edwards said: “The sooner the better clearly as again, it stops the noise.

"I think it will give more belief, there’s no doubt about it, as we have had good performances but we’re still waiting for that win and that’s what we’re all playing for.

"Of course it will help, it will do for belief, for confidence, but it’s the one thing you can’t guarantee.

"No-one can, not even Man City, they can’t guarantee they’re going to win, I know we assume it, but it’s the one thing you can’t.

"So I’ve got to make sure I see the effort, the commitment, the gameplan, all the things that we can control and hope on the day that there’s enough there to get us over the line.

"It’s coming because I can see the improvements on a weekly basis and the great thing is I can see the belief in the players as well, so it will certainly help for confidence and belief.”

It’s not just Luton who have found results hard to come by in the top tier this term, with all three promoted clubs occupying the relegation places and all without a win yet.

Sunday’s 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle means Sheffield United are bottom with a goal difference of minus 12, with Burnley, who come to Luton on Tuesday night, second bottom on minus nine and have the unenviable task of visiting the Magpies this weekend.

Asked why he thought the trio were all finding it so tough, Edwards continued: “We’ve all struggled for results.

"I don’t want to speak for the other clubs as it’s not my business to do so, but from what I see, you read little bits, we’ve all been close in games.

“Burnley have performed well, Sheffield United have been close against some big, big teams, I know there was a blip at the weekend, but the level is really high.

"There is a huge jump between the two leagues, but what I would say is the teams have come fairly close and all the teams have improved and adapted and are getting closer.

"It’s just tough, the level is high, I think the job that both Vin (Vincent Kompany) and Paul (Heckingbottom) have done at their respective clubs is brilliant, it’s top.

"Burnley were amazing last year in the Championship and have spent good money this year.

"I think their performances have been good, I think they’ll be fine.”

While others might assume that Luton’s winless start to the season will weigh heavily on Edwards’ shoulders, particularly having equalled the amount of Championship defeats he suffered when taking over in November of last year, the former Forest Green chief was still able to find enjoyment in his job.

He added: “The bit that’s pleasing for me at the moment from the league games is I’m seeing that improvement.

"I’m seeing that we’re competing and I know it’s only brief, but over those five games I can see where we started and where we’re at against Wolves.

"I’m hoping to see more against Everton and I’m enjoying that challenge.

"What’s expected of us this year really?

"Most people think we’re going to go down don’t they, so take that aside, there’s no real pressure from outside.

"We’ve got our own ambitions in here and we’ve got our own beliefs and motivations.