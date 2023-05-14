News you can trust since 1891
Hatters boss knows it was important Luton kept the deficit to one at Sunderland ahead of second leg

Hatters only a single goal behind from opening clash

By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th May 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read

Hatters boss Rob Edwards knew it was important that his side kept the deficit to just a single goal during their 2-1 play-off semi-final defeat at Sunderland yesterday.

It had looked like Luton were on their way to taking an advantage back to Kenilworth Road after the opening 30 minutes, Elijah Adebayo putting Town in front from close range after a corner caused havoc in the Black Cats defence.

Having achieved their first mission of quietening the home crowd, Luton appeared to be on top, Town’s small pocket of away fans being heard despite being up in the heavens, before Amad Diallo then curled in a stunning equaliser just before the break.

Town boss Rob Edwards applauds the away fans at SunderlandTown boss Rob Edwards applauds the away fans at Sunderland
A poor second half display from the visitors then saw them struggle to cope with their opponents intricate passing game, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Alex Pritchard all impressing, as Sunderland moved ahead courtesy of Trai Hume’s bullet header from Clarke’s cross.

Luton were able to keep their hosts out for the remaining 25 minutes though, to ensure they have the home leg trailing by a mere one goal, Edwards saying: “We’d have liked to equalise ourselves, but we know what we’ve got to do.

"We’ve got to go and win the game at home, we know we’re capable of doing that but it was important to stay in it.

"It’s a difficult place to come this, it really is, especially as they’re up for it like this, coming into the play-offs on the last day.

"They’ve got some momentum coming into it, but we’re already looking forward to Tuesday.”

Asked whether he thought his side could have done more to support Adebayo and Carlton Morris after the break, the pair having very few chances, or even touches, Morris blasting one ambitious attempt over the top in the latter stages, Edwards added “We talked about late on in the game, but the thing is on a big pitch, in this kind of game, if it becomes too transitional it really suits them as well.

"So it was on for us to try and keep the ball as well, as if you go too direct too soon and we lose it then the game becomes a bit more suited to them as we’re open and we’ve lost it.

"We have to go in with quality, so we had to try and work our way in at times as well, but of course we want to try and use them and utilise them.

"I think it probably will be easier on Tuesday night, as it’s a slightly different game on Tuesday night.”

