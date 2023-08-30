Hatters boss knows Luton fans will quickly take to summer signing from Stoke

Town boss Rob Edwards believes Luton fans will quickly take to new signing Jacob Brown after he opened his account for the club during last night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old joined the Hatters from Championship side Stoke City just a few days before the Premier League campaign started, the Scottish international signing for an undisclosed fee.

Although Luton have lost their two top flight games to date, Brown has caught the eye during his second half cameos in both fixtures, instantly winning a penalty at Brighton that Carlton Morris converted, and then sending in a volley which forced Seagulls keeper Jason Steele to tip over.

It was the same against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the attacker going close to grabbing a consolation when almost capitalising on some late defensive hesitancy, lobbing off target.

He did find the back of the net on Tuesday night though, as released by Luke Berry, he needed no second invitation to let fly on his left foot and arrow a drive into the bottom corner just 96 seconds into the contest to put Town ahead.

Speaking about his goal and the impact he has made so far, Edwards said: “He’s a great guy, he works so, so hard.

"The fans are going to take to him straight away because of his work ethic, as that’s number one, what everyone expects.

Jacob Brown celebrates putting Luton ahead with his first goal for the club - pic: Liam Smith

"He gives everything, but he can play, he can score and that’s why we brought him to the club.

"He has made a good start to life at Luton, so I’m really, really pleased for him.”

Fellow goalscorer on the night Cauley Woodrow was thrilled to see his team-mate hit the net and having spent two years with him at Barnsley wasn’t surprised to see him doing so well after moving up to the top flight.

He added: “I’m buzzing for Browny, I’ve played with him at Barnsley and I think that was his first touch, so not a bad first touch for your new club, a great finish.

"I played with him at Barnsley for a number of years, he moved on to Stoke and did really well, scored loads of goals.

"He’s quite versatile, he can play upfront, play on the right, he played right wingback at times when I’ve played with him, so a really good player, a really good lad as well.