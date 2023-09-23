Hatters boss knows the pressure will be on Town's opponents due the expectancy of picking up points against Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has insisted the pressure could be well and truly on the shoulders of Town’s opponents this term due to the level of expectancy placed on them when going up against the Hatters.

The Kenilworth Road side are widely tipped as relegation favourites, and after four games of the campaign, sit at the bottom of the table without a point to their name yet.

Facing Wolves this afternoon, a team who they can draw level with if victorious, the opposition boss Gary O’Neil has already spoken of his club’s ‘need’ to get a result when taking on the Hatters.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

He won’t be the only one like that though, with visiting supporters no doubt anticipating an easy six points over the course of the season, and Edwards feels that kind of mindset can potentially work in his side’s favour.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “The psychology of it can work both ways and whoever plays us this season is going to be faced with that pressure, ‘you should be picking up points against Luton,’ that’s what everyone will think.

"Teams will respect us, they’ll do their homework and they’ll do everything they can to try and win the game, but that pressure is there.

"You could probably sense it a little bit last week against Fulham, there’s an expectancy against us at the moment, that’s down to us to try and shift that a little bit as well and make things a little bit more difficult for teams by picking up more points.

"There probably is a different psychology at home for us as away from home as well.

"There is an element of a little bit more freedom for us away from home, if we want to block things up a little bit more, there’s probably not that pressure on us.

"I want us to try and engage with our supporters at home, make it a really, really difficult place to come.

"I think it was understandable, the West Ham game, the way we played after Brighton and Chelsea, we probably gave too many big chances away.

"But I think there’s a balance there to be had in being more compact, like we were (at Fulham), but then also taking the game to the opposition as well, so hopefully we see a bit more of that.”

Although Luton remain the only team without a point to their name in the league so far this season, Edwards is still thoroughly enjoying his first crack at top flight management and he believes the improvements within himself and his players are there to see.

He continued: “I love it, it’s making me better, making my staff better, the players as well.

"We’re having to give a lot more information, also controlling it, as you don't want to overload players, but we’re going into a lot more detail, we’re watching a heck of a lot more.

"I think the players are capable of that, they want it as well, so it's making us all better, no doubt about it, it can’t not.

"I think we’ve improved already in the first month of the season, but ultimately that’s got to then get us points.

"I love the challenge of it, it’s where you want to be, it’s where everyone in world football wants to be at the moment.

"The Premier League is a fantastic league to be in and we’re enjoying it, but we’ll certainly enjoy it a lot more if we start picking some points up.”

Luton’s start to life in the top flight has seen the Hatters face unfair criticism from a number of pundits, particularly BBC Sport’s Garth Crooks, who carried on his rather bizarre vendetta by claiming the Hatters haven’t shown any ‘serious intentions’ of trying to stay up.

Edwards wasn’t letting any of that distract him from the job in hand though, adding: “I’m aware that will be out there, but I’m not on any social media, I don’t look at it, so it allows me to just focus on us.

"I don't get clouded or carried away with any of that stuff as it’s not important.

"What is important is us in here and carrying on working and improving.

"Our motivation is not to do it to prove people wrong, it’s to stay here because we’re all ambitious, we want to be at the highest level for us and our families, that’s it, and for our fans.