Hatters boss labelled one of the 'brightest young managers in the game' by new Town assistant Kyle

New Town chief Rob Edwards celebrates winning promotion with Forest Green Rovers in May

New Luton boss Rob Edwards has been described as one of the ‘brightest young managers in the game’ by his assistant Richie Kyle.

The 39-year-old was appointed as Nathan Jones’ successor at Kenilworth Road last Thursday after a fairly brief career as a number one to date.

It has come with varied success too, beginning with a stint at AFC Telford in June 2017 which saw the Bucks finish 14th in National League North, the ex-Blackpool and Wolves defender leaving at the end of the campaign.

After spells as the head coach of Wolves U23s, and the Football Association, where he took the England U16s, Edwards went back into management in June 2021, spending an excellent 12 months with Forest Green Rovers, winning the League Two title, also named League Two Manager of the Season.

That alerted Championship outfit Watford, who took him to Vicarage Road in the summer, but then sacked the ex-Wales international after just over four months, before he was unveiled as Luton’s new manager a week ago.

Kyle, who was with Edwards at Forest Green, the duo reuniting after spells at Blackpool and the FA together, said: “I’ve worked with Rob over the last couple of appointments we’ve had and I’ve known Rob for a long time, from our Blackpool days when we first connected.

"First and foremost, and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying it, he’s one of the brightest young managers in the game coming through now.

"On the grass, one of the best coaches I’ve seen work, he’s a peoples person, he likes to engage with players, he likes one to ones and his detail in his coaching and his detail in his passion for football is incredible.

"I think I’m really privileged to work with him and learn so much as well, and I think we’re only going to get stronger and better with the experiences that we’ve had.”

Arriving along with Kyle was the experienced former Bristol Rovers and Cardiff manager Paul Trollope, who played for Wales, Torquay, Fulham and Northampton Town, amongst others, in his career.

On how the trio will operate at Kenilworth Road, Kyle added: “We’re all coaches, we all love to be on the grass and we all love to deliver.

"I think that’s the beauty of it, we all do like to help the players and be delivering, while we’ve all got different expertise.

"Rob is different to me and Trolls is different to the two of us, so we will all be doing our bit and when it comes to the games, Rob has the final say on what that looks like near the end of the week, but I think we’ve got a real passion for coaching.

"We want to help the players improve and the team collectively and individually.

