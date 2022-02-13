Hatters boss labels Blues' second goal as 'calamitous' during Town's disappointing defeat at St Andrew's

Luton chief Nathan Jones labelled Town’s second goal conceded against Birmingham City just moments into the second half yesterday as ‘a calamity.’

With the Hatters already trailing 1-0 to Juninho Bacuna’s 25th minute strike, the visitors changed ends looking to find a way back into the clash.

However, a long ball saw Reece Burke not get enough distance on his header and then when the ball was played back, Henri Lansbury’s deflection took it away from both Burke and Kal Naismith, falling perfectly into the path of the unmarked Lyle Taylor.

Harry Cornick gives chase at Birmingham

The striker went clean through and, as he has often done against the Hatters, got himself on the scoresheet, easily beat the outcoming James Shea to roll into the corner, giving Luton a mountain to climb.

Jones said: “It’s disastrous, the goal's disastrous as they’ve just punted it.

"Our centre half can head it away, heads it wide, then a through ball comes off someone’s toe, it’s a calamity, absolute calamitous goal, and we haven’t conceded goals like that.

"It's just one of those things, the last 11 games we’ve had eight wins, two defeats and a draw.

"It’s not a bad run we’ve been on, so let’s not forget that, but today feels tough because we were really, really poor.”

Town still had a chance at 2-0 down, Allan Campbell sending a left-footed volley wide, with Harry Cornick's touch then letting him down and Campbell diverting another effort wide.

With the Blues also winning 5-0 at Kenilworth Road back in August, Jones continued: “We huffed and puffed, we haven’t really got it down, we haven’t been at it, we really haven’t.

"We didn’t put them under any sustained pressure apart from the first 20 minutes, so it’s been one of those days for us.

"Credit to Lee Bowyer and his team today, they've taken six points off us, no arguments whatsoever, but today we’ve had our second worst performance of the season and coincidentally our first one was against them at home, so we’ve been poor today.”

Joes also threw on Fred Onyedinma and Carlos Mendes Gomes just before the hour to try and boost his side's attacking options in the final stages, but neither could have a meaningful impact on the contest.

The Hatters boss added: “I don’t think anything came off today, it was just one of those games.