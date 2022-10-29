Louie Watson made his Hatters Championship debut in a brief cameo against Watford last weekend

Luton boss Nathan Jones has labelled young midfielder Louie Watson a ‘great player’ after the summer signing made his Championship debut for the Hatters during last weekend’s derby defeat to Watford.

The 21-year-old joined for an undisclosed fee from Derby County in the summer and after an ankle injury curtailed his involvement in pre-season, has been restricted to just one competitive outing so far, that coming when he started the 3-2 Carabao Cup first round defeat to Newport County back in August.

However, with Town suffering a number of injuries, and Henri Lansbury unable to take his place on the bench at Vicarage Road due to a sickness bug, it meant Watson was named among the substitutes, replacing Allan Campbell for the final few minutes.

Although Jones understands it was an outcome he won’t care to remember, Luton thrashed 4-0, the boss knows Watson, who played 13 second tier games for the Rams over the last two seasons last term, should blossom into a fine signing for the Hatters.

He said: “The one positive was that Louie Watson got his competitive league debut for us and he won’t forget that.

“He won’t forget that game, he’ll want to forget the result but not the game.

“It is not a bad time to make your debut because of the freedom you can play with.

“It’s not like you’re going to cost anyone anything, but he’s a great player.

