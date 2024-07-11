Hatters boss labels it 'amazing' that in-demand ex-Gunner has chosen to join Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England youth international has been signed to feature in Town’s first team

Hatters boss Rob Edwards labelled it ‘amazing’ that in-demand ex-Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters has decided to take the next steps in his career at Luton Town.

The 19-year-old defender, who can play in a number of different positions, had a host of clubs in for him after rejecting the chance to stay at the Emirates Stadium when turning down a new contract this summer. Having played almost 50 Premier League 2 fixtures since moving to north London, while also part of the Gunners U18s team who reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2023, there were plenty of prospective employers for the England U20 international to choose, but he opted to move to Bedfordshire and join the Hatters.

It was a decision that clearly thrilled Edwards, as speaking about his second signing of the summer, he said: “He’s a really exciting addition to the group. Nineteen-years-old, great upbringing at Tottenham and Arsenal, he’s been in the England set-up all the way to the U20s as well. He’s a fantastic athlete, someone who’s good with the ball, a really good person. He’s got a great support network around him, a really good family and it’s amazing that he’s chosen us, as well as us choosing him.

Reuell Walters looks to move the ball for Arsenal U21s - pic: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"He had a lot of good options out there and he feels we’re the right club, the right fit now for the next stage of his journey. He’s really keen to progress, he wants to play first team football and we feel at this club he can get that opportunity. Of course he’s got to earn it, there’s no guarantee with anybody, but he’s a really exciting signing.”

Although still just 19, like former Manchester United defender Teden Mengi did last season, Walters will join up with the senior pros at Kenilworth Road, with the aim of featuring for Town during their upcoming Championship campaign. Yet to make a senior first team appearance, having been on the bench in the Premier League and Champions League while at Arsenal, he has time on his side as Edwards added: “He’ll come into the first team squad.

"I think like all of our younger players, they’re all going to develop and hopefully keep improving, but he’ll have opportunities in pre-season. We’ll see where he’s at. I don’t want to put any pressure on him as he’s a young player, but a really exciting signing, a dynamic, quick, talented young player. We see him as someone who could potentially make an impact this season and I really hope he does.

"He can play in a number of positions, right-back, right centre-back, right wing-back, and he’d be able to do the middle as well. He’s got lots of strings to his bow. Pathway is very important to him, that is one of the reasons why he is leaving Arsenal. He had a number of inviting options, but we are so glad that he chose us and sees us as the right step to take on his journey now. He’s got loads of ability and high potential so we’re looking forward to getting to work with him.”