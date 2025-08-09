Hatters boss labels Peterborough midfielder 'as good as it gets in League One'

Town chief discusses this afternoon’s trip to the Weston Homes Stadium

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has labelled Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins ‘as good as it gets in League One’ ahead of their trip to face the Posh this afternoon.

The 25-year-old began his career at Exeter City in August 2016 before heading to the Weston Homes Stadium in June 2023 where he penned a three year contract for what was deemed a ‘significant’ six figure deal, going on to make over 100 appearances since. He was the first name that cropped up when Bloomfield, who came up against him when manager of Wycombe Wanderers last season, was asked about today’s opponents, as he said: “I know their group fairly well although there’s been a lot of change, but Archie Collins is someone who I've always thought is just as good as it gets in League One in terms of a dominant central midfield player who wants to dominate the ball.

“Young Brad (Bradley Ihionvien) up front looks like he’s got a good physicality about him, we had him as a young player at Colchester so we know him particularly well. They've got some good dribblers out wide as well, Peterborough teams always have dribblers. They always have pace, always have creative ability and attacking intent and this Peterborough team is no different to any of the other ones that Darren (Ferguson) has had.”

Archie Collins in action for Peterborough at Cardiff last week - pic: Francois Nel/Getty Images

On opposite number Ferguson as well, who is now in his fourth spell in charge of the Cambridgeshire outfit, winning promotion four times during his managerial career, along with three EFL Trophy success, all of them with Posh, Bloomfield continued: “He’s someone who I like, someone who I respect a lot, someone who when I was in my first few months at Colchester, I lent on him.

“I phoned him a couple of times for advice and he was very kind with his time to give me a bit of advice here and there, so he’s someone who I do really respect. We've come up against each other quite a few times already and we've both had our moments in those games. I like him a lot and I think he’s done a great job over a number of years in football management.”

After finishing in the play-offs the season before last, Peterborough struggled last term, as they appear to lack the the squad strength they have had in recent years, seeing Emmanuel Fernandez move to Rangers for £3m in the summer, striker Malik Mothersille head to Stockport County for £900,000 and Kwame Poku join QPR as well.

However, Bloomfield is expecting a difficult challenge from their opponents, saying: “The evidence will play out, we’ll wait and see what the season holds for them. I think they’ve got some really, really good players and I think Darren’s a very good manager. They've got some really good coaching staff, they've got a history of developing and selling, and it’s going to be a really tough game.

"Darren is not going to change the way he plays. He’s been such a good manager at the level and the Championship for so many years, his teams always have such a clear identity and style and philosophy. He believes in one way and he’s very good at coaching his teams to do that. They've had some real good teams at Peterborough over the years, so we know what Peterborough are, who they are, what they stand for and how they play their football. It’s going to be a real stern test for us.”

With Town destined to be cheered on by around 4,000 supporters on the day, Bloomfield was hoping his side could carry on their form on the road that led to three wins and one draw from their last five games in the Championship last term. He added: “It’s not far away is it, it’s not far for people to travel, so I’m so enthused by the fact that we sold so many tickets.

"We’ve had some nice days on the road at the end of last season and we want to go and try and put on a performance. It’s not going to be an easy game, Peterborough are very well drilled, a very good team that we’re going to have to really respect and make sure that we’re diligent in our work, but we want to go there and be as good as we can be.”