Hatters boss labels Swansea victory as 'utter perfection'

Gabe Osho helped Town keep a second successive clean sheet with a 1-0 victory at Swansea this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled this evening’s 1-0 win at Swansea City as ‘utter perfection’ with his side delivering what he felt was a ‘complete away performance’.

The Hatters scored the only goal of the game through Harry Cornick’s eighth of the season on 72 minutes, Town’s sub taking Cameron Jerome’s pass to fire past Andy Fisher after being on the pitch for less than 10 minutes himself.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It’s a massive win.

"For me these are as difficult a side to play against, in terms of trickiness, in terms of what they do.

"They dominate possession, they cause you real problems, very difficult to get the ball back, you have to be organised, have to be aggressive and then you have to be real clinical when you get opportunities and that’s what we were today.

"It was a wonderful away performance, they had one chance first half when Sheasy (James Shea) made a great, great save, but you’re going to need your keeper when you come away, and a magnificent win to start the month after the month we’ve just had.

“The tactical awareness we had today was wonderful, we really, really were.

"I thought we were strong, we were disciplined, we were aggressive, we looked a threat when we had chances and magnificent.

"The game-changers came on and won us the game, so complete, complete away performance as to come here and win 1-0 is a wonderful result.