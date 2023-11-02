Hatters boss ​lauds Luton's academy after Town defender represents England U18s in Marbella

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton boss Rob Edwards highlighted the work done by the Hatters’ academy after one of its graduates, Joe Johnson, was capped by England U18s recently.

The teenager was called up by his country for a pre-World Cup U17 tournament in Marbella last month, playing in all three games, as he started the 1-1 draws with Belgium U18s and Korea Republic U18s, coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Morocco U18s.

Asked about the achievement of the defender, who made his full debut in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat in Exeter City earlier this season, plus gaining two Championship appearances as a substitute last term as well, Edwards said: “I’m really proud of him and really proud of the football club.

Town defender Joe Johnson made his England U18s debut recently - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

"I want to just put on record the fantastic work that everyone in the academy is doing and has done.

"We’ve got some brilliant staff at this football club and as the first team have done what they’ve done over the last period of time, the first team will get a lot of recognition, but the work in the academy, it really impresses me.

"Every time I watch those young players, the U21s, U18s, they put a smile on my face.

"They’re incredibly hard working, we’ve got some real talent there, and I think we’ve got some players who are going to be able to play for the first team, that’s the most exciting thing.

"We’re not going to be able to get everyone through unfortunately, that’s the competitive nature of football, especially now we’re in the Premier League.

"But there’s some brilliant staff here doing some great work, and some really good exciting young players at the club as well which really pleases me.”

The inclusion of Johnson can only help boost the academy when it comes to signing up some of the best young talent around too to continue the conveyor belt that Edwards would like to see in operation at Kenilworth Road, as he continued: “They need to be able to see that carrot there, see that he’s done it, or he’s in and around the first team, he’s training there, he’s on the bench, he’s come on.

"I think that builds belief, that builds confidence and probably gets one or two more players through as well.”

Johnson, who now has his sights on a call-up for the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, where England are drawn in a group with Brazil, Iran and New Caledonia, became the first Luton player to represent England at youth level since James Justin, the most expensive player Town have ever sold when he joined Leicester City in June 2019.

The full back has since gone on to play for the senior side once, as Edwards now wants others to try and follow in his footsteps and force their way into his thoughts, adding: “James, I know he’s had one or two injuries, but he’s gone on and done fantastically well.

"I think our young players have got to chase after the first team player and try to get their shirt, try to get in the team.