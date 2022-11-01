Hatters boss Nathan Jones greets Reading manager Paul Ince before the game

Luton boss Nathan Jones couldn’t believe his side weren’t awarded what he felt was an ‘absolutely stonewall penalty’ in the first half of their goalless draw against Reading at Kenilworth Road this evening.

With the Hatters sending a corner into the box, Tom Lockyer appeared to be grappled to the ground by a Royals defender, with referee John Brooks, who had a night that can be best described as questionable, not blowing his whistle for a spot-kick.

An incredulous Jones said afterwards: “There’s a stonewall penalty, an absolutely stonewall penalty and it's right in front of him.

“You can't show them, but it’s mental, as it’s literally two yards in front of him, he's looking directly at it.

“Lockyer gets away and he's rugby tackled, the ball is delivered and he's rugby tackled, it’s crazy how he hasn't given it.

“I don't know how he hasn't given it, that's the biggest thing.