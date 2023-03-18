Hatters boss left 'bitterly disappointed' with 'wrong decision' to award Sunderland a late spot-kick

Referee Scott Oldham awarded a penalty against Luton this afternoon

Luton boss Rob Edwards was left ‘bitterly disappointed’ with what he felt was clearly a ‘wrong decision’ from referee Scott Oldham to award a late penalty against his side in their 1-1 draw at Sunderland this afternoon.

With four minutes to go and the Hatters appearing to be making it four successive victories, Amari’i Bell and Amad Diallo barely tangled in the area, the latter throwing himself to the ground after what was minimal contact at best from Town’s centre half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looked like the official, who taking his first ever Championship contest, wasn’t about to be fooled by the theatrics of the Manchester United loanee, but after waiting for what appeared an age, then awarded the spot-kick after a discussion with his assistanted, which was thumped home by Diallo.

A frustrated Edwards said: “It was not to be today, but I feel like the players certainly deserved it (win).

"I thought the performance overall was very, very good, a very difficult place to come and we were in great shape, but ultimately a wrong decision has cost us.

“Between them they came to the decision, I know it happens quickly, and they’ve had a discussion and felt that was what the right decision was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have the benefit of looking back at it, had a really strong feeling at the time, but it’s not a penalty, I feel like the boy has bought it and dived the opposite way really.”

“What that did was it changed the momentum and the whole dynamics of the game because it lifted them completely.

"Thirty-odd thousand people backing them and getting right behind them and we could have gone from three points to nothing quite quickly.

"So I’m extremely proud of the lads and I know the supporters here will be proud of the players and the people listening back home will be proud of the lads as it was some shift.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if he had spoken to the referee afterwards for an explanation regarding the decision, Edwards continued: “They felt there was a pull, I’ve obviously then said there wasn’t.

"I know it happens quick, and they’ve got to make those split second decision, but in the position we’re in, a huge game today, as every one is now, we need the right decisions to go for us.

"If it was a penalty I’d come here and hold my hands up and say it was and we had to deal with it.

"But it changed the whole dynamics of the game as well and there’s two points there that we won’t be able to get back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once Diallo had levelled, Luton managed to stave off any further attacks to make sure they moved a point closer to Sheffield United in second, cutting the gap to six.

Edwards added: “We had to dig in and they had the ascendancy, no doubt about it and then it was a case of hanging on to what we had, but that wouldn't have happened without that wrong decision.

"All we ask is we get the right ones at crucial times in big, big games as every game is now.

"So I’m bitterly disappointed, proud of the players, they gave everything as they always do and it’s a difficult place to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Tony’s (Mowbray) got them playing a good brand of football, they've got very good individual players and are very difficult to play against.