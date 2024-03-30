Hatters boss left feeling 'sick' as Town's hopes are dashed by late Spurs winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he was left feeling ‘sick’ after the Hatters conceded yet another late goal as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at top four chasers Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The visitors had led 1-0 at the break thanks to Tahith Chong’s third goal in five games, but then saw Reece Burke have to go off at half time with an Achilles problem. Brennan Johnson entered the fray to reignite the hosts into action, as his cross was powered into his own net by Issa Kabore in the opening stages of the second period, before Luton, who also lost Chong and Alfie Doughty to injury, looked to have claimed another precious point in their efforts to stay up.

That all changed when they won a corner with four minutes to go, and once Jordan Clark’s pass was cut out, Spurs broke, Son Heung-Min firing home via a deflection to rescue a point for Ange Postecoglous’s side. Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “I’ve seen a little video of Nathan when he was here in the past saying he feels sick, I feel sick right now. Let's have it right, Tottenham are a brilliant team, fantastic manager and really, really good players, but to lose so late from our own attacking set-piece is difficult to take right now.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards applauds the Hatters faithful at Spurs this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Going through the contest in more detail, he added: “It was a brilliant goal (from Chong). I thought the plan was great, the lads executed it really well as well. We pressed high man to man when we could, when they forced us low I thought we looked really compact, difficult to break down and the big chance they had in that first half came from our mistake, from a free kick we gave the ball away.

“There was that mad moment where there were blocks and all sorts going on, they had a threat because they’re Tottenham and they've got great players, but we were relatively comfortable. We were forced into another chance with Burkey coming off, and they brought Brennan Johnson on. I think it lifted their energy and tempo a little but we could have defended the goal better, we were too narrow, body shape for the clearance, could have been in position a little bit earlier, but at 1-1 you’re thinking, okay which way is this one way going to go?