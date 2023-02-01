Hatters boss looking forward to working with Muskwe after attacker is recalled from Fleetwood spell

Luton boss Rob Edwards is looking forward to working with Admiral Muskwe after recalling the forward from his loan spell at League One Fleetwood Town.

The 24-year-old was signed by Luton for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, but struggled to really get going in his first season at Kenilworth Road, injuries and a call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe stunting his efforts to earn a regular starting spot.

He found the net twice in 25 appearances, although both those goals came in the cups, as he only made seven starts in the Championship.

Attacker Admiral Muskwe has been recalled by Luton

This term, he featured three times for Luton, starting the 2-0 win at Swansea City, before moving to the Highbury Stadium in August.

Muskwe scored on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe, but was blighted by injury once more, missing two months of the season with a hamstring problem.

However, he returned to find the net twice more, both from the penalty spot, making it three goals in 14 outings for the Cod Army.

With experienced forward Cameron Jerome leaving last week for Bolton Wanderers, and Harry Cornick sold to Bristol City on transfer deadline day yesterday, it left Luton light in an attacking sense with just Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow available.

Edwards has looked to rectify that, Muskwe rejoining the squad and the signing of Peterborough youngster Joe Taylor, as on working with the ex-Foxes forward, he said: “I think he gives us loads of really good attributes.